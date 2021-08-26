- California is reportedly inching closer to requiring anyone who wants to enter inside a public area to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. In documents acquired by the Sacramento Bee, a group of Democratic lawmakers is expected to introduce legislation in the coming week that, if passed, would require people to show they're fully vaccinated against the novel disease before entering inside restaurants, gyms, bars, theaters and other common indoor venues where people gather; the negotiation around the bill comes at a time that's seeing increased protests from anti-vaxxer and anti-maskers across the state... who remain adamant about putting their own misguided freedoms against the public's health. [Mercury News/Sacramento Bee]
- Outside Lands announced its food and drink partners today. Over 85 Bay Area restaurants, some 30 local breweries, and a number of NorCal wineries are expected to serve festival-goers at Outside Lands this coming Halloween Weekend; a reminder, too, that you'll need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken with the past 72hrs to enter the festival grounds. [The Bold Italic]
- In a splendid turn of events: Mr. and Mrs. Miscellaneous, the beloved local creamery in Dogpatch, isn't going away as previously thought – and will also now include handmade pies, sometime in the future. [Eater SF]
- After a major PG&E-owned gas pipe ruptured near the SAP Center in San Jose on Wednesday, residents affected by the precautionary evacuation orders are expected to finally return to their homes later tonight. [KPIX]
- Santa Clara County is putting a mass vaccination push in parts of East San Jose, helping inoculate the predominantly Latino and Vietnamese communities there. [KRON4]
- This adorable, but very frightened coyote puppy was successfully rescued by animal control officers Thursday afternoon off the waters at Pier 39. [ABC7]
- It looks like part of this weekend will see unhealthy levels of pollutants from still-burning NorCal wildfires; the Bay Area Air Quality Management District (BAAQMD) issued an Air Quality Advisory for parts of the Bay Area for tomorrow and Saturday. [BAAQMD]
- The Pentagon is now reporting at least thirteen American soldiers have died after an attack from two suicide bombers early Thursday; current estimates vary from at least 30 dead to more than 60, while anywhere from 120 to 140 individuals were wounded. [New York Times]
Photo: Courtesy of Getty Images/stu99