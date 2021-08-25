Sonya and Dell Curry, the NBA parent power couple who raised Steph, Seth, and Sydel Curry, announced Monday that they are divorcing after 33 years. But accusations of extramarital affairs on both sides are making this all sound less than amicable.

TMZ broke the news Wednesday that the Currys are each accusing one another in court documents of cheating on the other. Dell Curry reportedly had affairs with four different women, and Sonya says these affairs were well known to family and friends. Dell Curry has shot back that Sonya is dating former New England Patriots tight end Steven Johnson — who goes back to the days when both Dell and Sonya were student athletes at Virginia Tech, and so was he. Sonya claims that her relationship with Johnson did not begin until after she and Dell legally separated last year.

Dell is further trying to deny alimony to Sonya, saying that she has been living with Johnson in Tennessee — but Sonya says this is untrue, and she is living alone after Dell kicked her out of the house.

Sonya and Dell Curry had baby Steph in 1988, the same year they were married, and his NBA player brother Seth, currently with the Philadelphia 76ers, was born in 1990. Their little sister Sydel was born in 1994, and as Bay Area News Group notes, her husband Damion Lee currently plays for the Golden State Warriors alongside Steph.

The elder Currys have been fixtures at their sons' games in recent years, watching Steph win three NBA championships and get named the league's MVP twice.

They have lived together in North Carolina, though it's not clear where Sonya Curry is living now.

The Curry children have not yet publicly commented on the divorce.

Top image: Dell Curry and Sonya Curry, parents of Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors (not pictured) and Seth Curry #31 of the Portland Trail Blazers (not pictured) attend game one of the NBA Western Conference Finals at ORACLE Arena on May 14, 2019 in Oakland, California.