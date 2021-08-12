Authorities in Solano County arrested three people in connection with the death of an Oakland teenager whose body was found Tuesday in a ditch in Dixon.

19-year-old Danny Trask was found dead Tuesday, and Solano County Sheriff's detectives immediately suspected foul play. As KTVU reports, Trask's supected killer and two accomplices were later located north of Sacramento and detained.

Per a Facebook post by the sheriff's department:

Sheriff Detectives worked through the day and night and were able to identify a potential suspect. The suspect was later located driving north of Sacramento. Placer County Sheriff’s Office and CHP-Auburn were able to locate and stop the vehicle and detain the people inside. Each person was interviewed, and search warrants were served for both the vehicle and the primary suspect’s residence. Based on the information learned by detectives, one person was arrested for murder and two were arrested as accessories to murder.

The suspects arrested are Mynard Simpson, who is facing a murder charge, and Nicola Samosa and Amani Jones, who face charges of being accessories to murder.

It is not yet clear how Trask knew Simpson, or what a possible motive for the crime may be.

Investigators say this was an isolated incident and no other Solano County residents were under threat.

The Solano County Sheriff said "We thank the hard work and dedication of our investigative teams who worked tirelessly to make an arrest within hours of the discovery of the body."