- As of Saturday morning, the Dixie Fire covers an area of 446,723 acres — or more than half the size of Rhode Island. Currently, just 21% of the fire is contained, according to CAL FIRE, which has added in its most recent incident report that "dry fuels are creating serious resistance to control." [Live Science/CAL FIRE]
- Disney+ has brought its "The Stories Continue" summer tour to San Francisco this weekend. The event is suited for all ages and no tickets are required; the event runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today at Pier 27. [ABC7]
- A driver lost control of their Mazda SUV early Saturday morning — driving it right into a Dublin home. [KPIX]
- Live-work spaces have long existed as a lifeline for Bay Area artists. allowing them to continue living in the region; a landlord dispute with Oakland's rent-control policy could see a 33-unit building at 4001 San Leandro Street in Fruitvale empty of residents. [Oaklandside]
- A reminder that you'll want to keep your windows and doors closed today as Bay Area air quality drops with wildfire smoke coming through. [BAAQMD]
- The climate crisis is set to continue making food scarcity worse in the years to come, with equatorial countries and territories suffering the most. [Mongabay]
- In uncomfortable parallels to Turkey, thousands are being evacuated in Greece as wildfires rip through the country. [NYT]
- A demoralizing figure was released by the CDC today: The United States is now up to around 100,000 new COVID-19 infections a day. [Associated Press]
