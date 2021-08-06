- Jon Jacobo — the current health chair of the Latino Task Force, who's also as a commissioner for San Francisco — has been accused of rape. Sasha Perigo, who serves as a communications lead for Tenants Together, wrote on Twitter today about her rape on April 4, which she later detailed in a multi-page-long Google Document (that included results from a rape kit); Pergio's alleged rapist is Jacobo. [Mission Local/Twitter]
I'm heartbroken to share that the man who raped me in April is @Jon_Jacobo.
Prior to my rape, I considered Jon a great friend and a great person, which is why it's so important for me to come forward.
- An air quality advisory has been extended throughout the Bay Area until Saturday. The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is advising residents of the region to keep their windows closed amid an alarming rise in air pollutants due to smoke making its way into the area from NorCal wildfires. [KTVU]
- President Biden has extended the pause on student loan payments up until 2022. “The payment pause has been a lifeline that allowed millions of Americans to focus on their families, health, and finances instead of student loans during the national emergency,” said Education Secretary Miguel Cardona in a statement on Friday — but, nevertheless, let's just altogether cancel student loan debt. [Forbes]
- Though the current roster of vaccines is no doubt remarkable, one UC Davis evolutionary biologist believes COVID-19 will be around... forever. [ABC7]
- San Francisco police have made an arrest in connection to a fatal shooting that killed a 25-year-old man near the 1100 block of Mission Street back in May. [KRON4]
- Because of the Delta variant surges, FDA administration officials are pushing to make booster shots and supplemental mRNA vaccine doses more available to immunocompromised patients. [NYT]
- From stracciatella focaccia to Korean fried chicken wings, here are some food editor-vetted morsels to sink your teeth into this weekend. [Eater SF]
