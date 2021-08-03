Live theater has returned to San Francisco, and the first big production to reopen is BroadwaySF's Hamilton at the Orpheum Theater.

Hamilton reopens next Tuesday night, August 10, and runs for just four weeks, through September 5. The Tony-winning and now Emmy-nominated musical returns with the same excellent cast it had just as the pandemic shut down all theater last March — and they were just about ten weeks from the end of their planned run at that point, having opened in SF on this leg in February 2019.

The lottery for next week's performances has already started, and will close at noon on Thursday, August 5. If you snag a pair of lottery tickets, you only have to pay $10 for each. Otherwise, tickets start at $49 for rear mezzanine/rear orchestra, and they're going pretty fast.

The next lottery round begins Friday, August 6 and will be open through the following Thursday, August 12, for tickets the week of August 16.

And like most bars around the city, attending Hamilton will require a vaccination check at the door, or a negative COVID test less than 72 hours old. And you'll be masked the whole time.

“'Fully vaccinated' means that your performance is at least 14 days after your final vaccine dose," BroadwaySF says in a release. “Patrons under the age of 12 must show negative PCR test results within the 72 hour window. Children under 5 are not admitted. All patrons, regardless of age and vaccination status, are required to wear masks inside the theatre at all times (except when consuming food or beverages)."

Also currently open in SF, in terms of live theater, is SF Playhouse, where The Song of Summer by Lauren Yee is currently playing, both live and on a video stream, through August 14. The next show on the schedule there is Starting Here, Starting Now, a musical revue using the songs of Richard Maltby, Jr., and David Shire (Big, Baby, Closer Than Ever), which opens August 31.

BroadwaySF's season restarts, post-Hamilton, with Jesus Christ Superstar, opening October 13.

Related: 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' to Return to Curran In January as One-Part, One-Night Play