- Mass testing is underway along with a new lockdown in Wuhan, China, after a small number of COVID cases have appeared in the region. China has largely avoided outbreaks like this for over a year through strict measures, but there are now confirmed cases in 35 cities, including Wuhan, thanks to Delta. [Associated Press]
- 30-year-old Ryan Souva of San Francisco turned himself in to San Francisco police on Saturday for the stabbing death of a not-yet-identified 76-year-old man. The stabbing happened at Souva's residence on the 1500 block of Folsom Street, and it's not yet clear how the two men knew each other. [Chronicle]
- A hiker in Northern California was recently fatally struck by lightning while on a remote trail. 37-year-old Nicholas Torchia was killed Friday by the lightning strike on the John Muir Trail in the Sierra Nevada. [Associated Press]
- The Namu team has given up their space at 18th and Dolores for good. Namu Stonepot opened there this spring after Namu Gaji closed, but now Namu Stonepot food is only available at their SSP Beer Hall space. [Hoodline]
- The highest rates of new COVID cases in Alameda County can currently be found in West Oakland. [BrokeAss Stuart]
- The Tenderloin and Lower Polk First Thursday Art Walk is back starting this week. [Hoodline]
- As seems to happen almost every year, some chipmunks infected with bubonic plague have caused some beach and park closures in South Lake Tahoe. [KTVU]
- New York City is about to start requiring proof of vaccination for all gym-goers, restaurant diners, theater-goers, and more, and San Francisco supervisors seem to mulling something similar. [Associated Press / MattHaney-Twitter]
Do you support an indoor vaccine mandate for restaurants, gyms, entertainment venues?— Matt Haney (@MattHaneySF) August 3, 2021
NYC just implemented one. Bay Area county health officials are considering it.
Photo: SFist