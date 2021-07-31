- A Bayview shooting Friday night involving two women left both of them with severe wounds. Each of the victims was taken to nearby hospitals by private transportation after the shooting transpired around 6:45 p.m. last night; the shooting affected Muni services Friday and SF police are still investigating the crime; no arrests have been made yet at this time. [KRON4]
- With COVID-19 cases surging in the city, the Latino Task Force and UCSF at least have tools this time around to combat the spike — most important among those being mobile testing and vaccination hubs. [Mission Local]
- The record-breaking wildfire season of 2020 saw over 4.2 million acres burnt statewide, and 2021 is already proving to be a bad one... made worse by some regions that are particularly a growing list of areas prone to fire outbreaks. [SF Examiner]
- Though denizens of the bay are collectively anxious about the Delta variant, it still hasn't stopped many from going to crowded indoor and outdoor places, sans a face mask. [KTVU]
- The San Jose public school district could become the first Bay Area school district to require all staff to be vaccinated — would San Francisco follow suit? [Chronicle]
- A pedestrian was fatally struck while crossing between Clearbrook Drive and Myrtle Drive Saturday morning. [KPIX]
- Agriculture and food account for one-third of global greenhouse gas emissions, but the adoption of new farming technologies (like the application of robotics) and keeping older methods (like using skilled farmhand labor) could cut those emissions down significantly. [Mongabay]
- And with the national eviction moratorium set to expire by the end of today, the county is currently sitting on its largest mass eviction event in history. [Chronicle]
Photo: Getty Images/4FR