- San Francisco police are on the hunt for a box truck that struck and injured a man in the Western Addition late Thursday night. The collision was reported around 11:35 p.m. in the 1200 block of Turk Street, leaving a 41-year-old victim being taken to a nearby hospital; their injuries are not considered life-threatening, according to police. [KPIX]
- It's been months now since most Californians became eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine—yet these zip codes in Solano and Alameda still have vaccination rates as low as 40%. [ABC7]
- Despite the current surge in COVID-19 cases, many Bay Area school officials are still adamant that in-class learning will be safe come this fall. [KRON4]
- Uber and Lyft have also delayed their return to in-office work amid the current pandemic landscape. [Chronicle]
- At least 43 trees could be cut down in San Jose... just to make way for two digital billboards. [Hoodline]
- There is a temporary library in the Mission District in the works (but TBD on where it will exactly land). [Mission Local]
- Disney has joined the likes of other large companies now requiring nonunion employees in the United States to be fully vaccinated before returning to in-person work. [NBC News]
- From amusement parks to open spaces, here's how to get the most out of a day trip to Santa Clara. [Hoodline]
- With much of corporate America mandating vaccines, the idea of a national one is gaining traction—and acceptance. [New York Times]
- Here's how families across the country are using the Child Tax Credit: They're paying off debts, buying food, and bettering their financial situations. [Associated Press]
