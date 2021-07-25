- Over Saturday night, the Dixie Fire grew nearly 10,000 acres — with its northeastern perimeter joining the Fly Fire. Despite its merging, some progress was made in controlling the fire overnight with now 21% of the Dixie Fire contained; the Fly Fire continues growing, with over 4,000 acres burned and less than 5% of it’s contained. [Mercury News/CAL FIRE]
- After vandalizing a BLM mural in Santa Cruz, two white men — a 19-year-old and a 20-year-old — have been arrested on accounts of felony vandalism; they've both been booked into Santa Cruz County Jail. [KRON4]
- The Walgreens at 81st Avenue in Oakland is set to close, which would effectively create a pharmacy dessert in parts of the East Bay; residents of the area are rallying together to voice their support in stopping it from shuttering. [Oaklandside]
- The ACLU and the Law Foundation of Silicon Valley launched a new class-action lawsuit against the City of Mountain View over a new ban that would force roughly 191 RV dwellers to leave the city. [Hoodline]
- Amid a shortage of jet fuel, commercial flights are being canceled at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport... with more fossil fuels not expected to arrive until early next week. [KTVU]
- This timelapse video shows a wildfire-tinged full moon glowing on a July evening in the Bay Area. [ABC7]
- To little surprise: Fauci has said the United States is heading in the "wrong direction" regarding the pandemic as cases and hospitalization rates increase — by and large among the unvaccinated — and is heeding government officials to focus on underserved communities. [Associated Press]
Top photo: Screenshot of a Web Map by jriskegomez