- A body has been found in San Pablo Bay that's believed to be that of missing 17-year-old Richmond resident Antoine Whittley, who disappeared in February. Whittley had been in a rideshare car on the Richmond Bridge when he experienced a paranoid episode after taking a hallucinogen, according to a friend, and he appears to have jumped off the bridge to escape what he thought was a kidnapping. [CBS SF]
- A small COVID outbreak at Stanford University has hit seven fully vaccinated students, and the university is recommending all symptomatic students get tested. [KRON4]
- San Francisco police are seeking the public's help in finding a vehicle that struck and critically injured an 88-year-old woman near Alamo Square on Wednesday night. [KRON4]
- Three men were arrested in connection with an attempted murder in San Rafael on Thursday, following a street confrontation. [CBS SF]
- The pandemic allowed BART to speed up some of its infrastructure repair projects, and it is now ahead of schedule and has completed more than a quart of them using Measure RR funding. [Bay City News]
- The opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics just happened, and there was a large protest outside chanting "Stop the Ceremony Now." [Chronicle]
- Also, all athletes were supposed to be masked during the parade and ceremony, but the countries of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan stood out for entering the stadium mostly maskless. [CBS SF]
Photo: SFist