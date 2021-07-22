- Stanford infectious disease expert Robert Siegel penned an opinion piece suggesting that restaurants and bars requiring vaccination proof might just be what the U.S. needs to get more people vaccinated. It's not going to fly in places that aren't California, but it's already happening in the Bay Area and maybe vaccination rates will rise as a result. [Chronicle]
- A teenager caused a major headache for travelers flying from SFO to Orlando today when he allegedly sent a photo of a replica gun to several other passengers via AirDrop. The incident led to the entire plane being evacuated and all passengers being re-screened out of an abundance of caution, and the teen was not let back on. [NBC Bay Area]
- Two inmates at the Elmwood Correctional Facility in Milpitas were found unresponsive in a bathroom today, and one of them, a 32-year-old man, has died. The cause of the men becoming unresponsive has not been reported by the jail, and the other man, age 40, is now hospitalized. [Bay City News]
- Issues at Akamai and maybe Amazon Web Services caused widespread outages on major websites today including Amazon, Costco, Airbnb, and Delta Airlines. [KTVU]
- A pedestrian was hit by a car in Oakland's Adams Point neighborhood Wednesday night and is in critical condition. [KRON4]
- New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp, who used to be an assistant coach for the 49ers and the Raiders, died Thursday from injuries sustained when a car hit him while he was bicycling in San Ramon last weekend. [Chronicle]
- There's been a COVID outbreak among firefighters fighting the massive Bootleg Fire in Oregon. [Associated Press]
- SFMOMA announced that it is shutting down its film program, and the Artists Gallery at Fort Mason, among other programs, and a public-comment period at a recent board meeting was filled with angry commenters. [KQED]
Photo: Nic Y-C