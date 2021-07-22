Aren’t you glad socializing is back in, just so you can see your family again and they can ask you why you’re still single?

If 2021 is your year to get back out there and your minds are on swiping right to find someone to share a good joint with, we’ve got you covered. Here are some of the best dank-friendly date ideas for summer 2021 – just remember to keep it as safe as you need to, especially if you’re not fully vaccinated, and make sure to set your profile to “420-friendly”:

1. Candlelit Picnic + Sweet & Savory THC Pairings

One of the best ways to have a cute, lowkey date is to eat simple foods on a blanket outdoors. Finish off with some candles, flower petals, essential oils – really set the scene!

Along with all of your snack essentials, make sure to pack some of Emerald Sky’s sativa peanut butter cups, the perfect balance of milk chocolate, peanut butter, and THC.

For those who prefer to cook, try some of OM Edibles’ THC-infused olive oil and take your meal to the next level - just make sure you know your limit.

2. At-Home Massage + CBN Capsules

An at-home massage is a great way to connect with someone you care about while staying safe. Show your loved one how much you appreciate them by really setting them up for full relaxation and bliss.

Polish off your massage session with Mary’s Medicinals CBN Capsules. CBN is recognized for its sedative properties, and after a full-body massage, nothing will sound better than being in bed.

3. DIY Drive-In Movie + Sea Salt Popcorn

It is unsafe to smoke and drive, so why not recreate the drive-in experience from the comfort of your own driveway? Set up a projector against the garage door or a wall with all of your favorite films queued up. Get all of your favorite snacks together, grab some blankets, and snuggle up for a great evening in.

When you’re making your snack list, don’t forget to opt for Pop-Up Potcorn’s sea salt popcorn – a drive-in essential with a hazy boost that will have you both grinning from ear to ear.

4. Roller Skating + Lavender Royale

It seems like everyone has been learning to roller skate lately, so why not make a date out of it? It’s a fun activity for first dates and seasoned couples alike, or even just an afternoon out with friends.

Pair your skate sesh with James Henry’s Lavender Royale, a strain that allows you and whoever you’re smoking with to go on your own private retreat, wherever you are.

5. Hiking + Premium Jack

For the couple with a seemingly-endless well of endorphins to release, we present the hiking date. Strap on your boots and hit the trails – whether you’re a beginner or an advanced explorer, there are a variety of paths to tackle and enjoy.

Don’t forget to pack water, snacks, sunscreen, and STIIIZY’s OG Premium Jack cartridge for discreet puffs. This will provide you with a blissful, clear-headed high – perfect for embracing nature, the world around you, and the person beside you.

