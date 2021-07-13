- Yep, the circus is underway, and the crazy, attack ads on Newsom depicting California as a hellscape on fire have begun. The ad cycle is expected to hit its fever pitch next month, with the recall scheduled for mid-September, and 90 people vying for the governor's office in the unlikely event that people vote Newsom out. [Chronicle]
- COVID-19 outbreaks at summer camps across the country are fueling concerns for the upcoming school year. Outbreaks have occurred at camps in Texas, Illinois, Florida, Missouri and Kansas. [Associated Press]
- The FDA has issued a warning about a very rare side effect of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and one that also rarely occurs with the influenza vaccine. Of the 12.8 million people given the Johnson & Johnson shot, officials have identified around 100 suspected cases of guillain-barre syndrome, a rare disorder in which the immune system attacks nerve cells. [NBC Bay Area]
- Class action lawsuits were filed Monday in Sacramento against Dow Chemical and its successor company seeking damages for brain damage in children who were exposed to the pesticide chlorpyrifos, which has been approved for use on many crops in the U.S. [Associated Press]
- The victim in a June 1 sexual assault in Las Vegas describes a horrific scene in which she accuses Bay Area rapper Sky Balla, a.k.a. Sky Skers, a.k.a. 41-year-old registered sex offender Skye Nathan Branklyn, of violently raping her and causing her to need surgery. [KRON4]
- No surprise here: While the rest of the Bay Area sweltered in a heatwave, San Francisco saw near historic low temperatures for the first weeks of July. [Chronicle]
- A Wednesday night pasta pop-up in Berkeley called Sfizio has been selling out nearly every week, with pasta dishes priced at $13 or less. [Chronicle]
- At least 64 people were killed when a fire tore through a coronavirus isolation ward in the Iraqi city of Nasiriya. [New York Times]