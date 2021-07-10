- San Francisco police detained a suspect thought to be in connection with Friday's stabbing near Broadway and Powell Street. The incident was reported around 5 p.m. yesterday, which temporarily caused traffic delays on the north edge of Chinatown; not much has been released yet regarding both the victim and suspect. [KPIX]
- San Francisco is losing its only Top Round Roast Beef outpost — located in the Mission District — soon. [Eater SF]
- Agree to disagree, San Francisco's cross-generational tension has always existed as a unique game of tug-of-war... for better or worse. [SF Examiner]
- To combat the alarming rise of dangerous (sometimes deadly) sideshows in Oakland, police have installed pavement markers known as "Bott's Dots" — raised pieces of high-density plastic that make it hard to drift and are difficult to drive over at high speeds — to deter activity. [ABC7]
- After a brief hiatus, Valencia Street will again close Friday and Saturdays from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and noon to 9:00 p.m., respectively. [Mission Local]
- This piece in the Washington Post would like to remind you of the obvious: Homelessness in large metropolitan areas, like San Francisco and Seattle, has only gotten worse amid the pandemic. [Washington Post]
- The assassination of Haiti's President Jovenel Moïse, who was gunned down at his private residence after intruders broke into his gated property, has caused political unrest, leaving a battle for power over the country. [New York Times]
Image: Getty Images/Jorge Villalba