- Sonoma County officials said Thursday that 47 residents at the Sam Jones L. Hall homeless shelter in Santa Rosa tested positive for COVID-19. The spike in cases is only the second time the coronavirus has been detected at Sam Jones; Jennielynn Holmes, who leads homeless services at the nonprofit managing the shelter, said "the [Delta] variant is reacting with the homeless population much differently than the original COVID situation"; around a third of all 153 residents at the facility have now tested positive for the disease. [Press Democrat]
- California is still requiring everyone in schools to wear a mask — despite the CDC recommending otherwise. The government agency announced Friday that fully vaccinated people should have the option to not wear their mask indoors while inside schools; CA, however, won't be siding with those guidelines just yet; the California Department of Public Health is expected to release more detailed K-12 guidances for schools on Monday. [Mercury News]
- A San Jose Man who set up a $3.6M COVID-19 loan fraud scheme (and had used a portion of those funds to buy a $100K Tesla) was arrested Friday. [KPIX]
- Triple-digit temperatures are expected later this weekend and into Monday for parts of the Bay Area — with little to no relief even during the night. [ABC7]
- A small brush fire was reported by Lake Merritt Friday afternoon, but on-site firefighters were able to put the blaze out quickly; no injuries were reported. [KRON4]
- There's going to be a K-12 school drive, as well as a raffle, Saturday at La Raza Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and there will also be a Community Appreciation Day going on in tandem with the event; attendees can expect food vendors, live music, and general Mission District merriment. [Mission Local]
- The death toll of the Surfside condominium building collapse has reached 79 — but a cat, named Binx, somehow survived the destruction and was found near the rebel by a good samaritan; Binx has been reunited with his owners. [NBC Miami/NPR]
Photo: Getty Images/halbergman