- Around 60% of San Francisco voters polled in a recent survey are in support of recalling three members of the SF Board of Education, Alison Collins, Gabriela López and Faauuga Moliga. The poll numbers are even higher for registered voters with kids in SF public schools. [Chronicle]
- The largest homeless encampment in San Rafael, under the 101 freeway, was dismantled and cleared by Caltrans on Tuesday. More than half of the camp's residents relocated to a "Service Support Area" with new tents nearby. [KRON4]
- A 21-year-old Oakland man, Kiemariah Richmond, was arrested by the SFPD for a June 18 armed robbery in Ingleside after he was shot in a separate incident. Richmond was shot near the Balboa Park BART station on June 24 and subsequently arrested for the June 18 robbery. [Bay City News]
- A 17-year-old from Greenbrae, in Marin County, died after falling from a boat into Lake Tahoe on Monday. [Mercury News]
- An American Airlines flight out of San Jose, bound for Phoenix, made an emergency landing this morning at LAX due to engine trouble. [NBC Bay Area]
- Once again, the Delta variant likely can not hurt you if you are vaccinated, and the mRNA vaccines appear to be highly effective against it. [Chronicle]
- The president of Haiti, Jovenel Moïse, was assassinated in his home early this morning amid escalating protests and gang violence in the country. [Associated Press]
- The official death toll in the Florida condo collapse has risen to 46. [Associated Press]
- The new warming trend that begins Thursday will be tempered by ocean breezes for much of the Bay Area, but the far interior parts of the Bay Area and the Central Valley are under an Excessive Heat Watch. [Bay City News]
A significant warming and drying trend will begin on Thursday and continue through the upcoming weekend. Onshore flow is forecast to keep conditions cooler near the coast/bays while interior portions of the state see temperatures exceed 100°F. #CAheat #BayAreaWX #CAwx pic.twitter.com/VkA9f5pT5X— NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) July 7, 2021