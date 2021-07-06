- A 75-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries when she was knocked to the ground Friday by a fleeing shoplifter in the Outer Mission. The 51-year-old shoplifting suspect was arrested, and an update on the woman's condition was not available. [CBS SF]
- SFO is launching a pilot program for arriving international passengers, offering them three free COVID rapid-testing kits. The voluntary program is meant to help track the spread of COVID variants entering the country. [Patch]
- Republican state legislator Kevin Kiley, a third-term Assembly member from Rocklin in Placer County, has jumped in the recall race ahead of a deadline to declare one's candidacy. The 36-year-old was a frequent critic of Governor Newsom's approach to the pandemic, which he and other Republicans around the nation called "autocratic." [Chronicle]
- Former head of San Francisco's Department of Homelessness and Transitional Housing, Jeff Kositsky, who moved into a new role just before the pandemic leading the city's Healthy Streets Operations Center, is stepping down, saying he'd hit a five-year, self-imposed limit on working for a city government. [Chronicle]
- San Francisco police are seeking a suspect in an early Monday morning shooting at Turk and Jones streets in the Tenderloin that injured a 52-year-old man. [CBS SF]
- The Tenant and Salt fires in Northern California are both now over 10,000 acres and the Lava Fire is over 25,000 acres, and both winds and the coming heatwave may hamper containment efforts. [Chronicle]
- A 21-year-old Sonoma State student was killed Monday afternoon by a vehicle when she was walking near the school's campus in Rohnert Park. [CBS SF]
- The stars of the cabaret scene are all making a beeline back to perform at Feinstein's at the Nikko. [Examiner]
Photo: Duke Cullinan