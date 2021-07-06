Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg posted a strange but totally on-brand Instagram video on July 4th of himself holding a big American flag riding an electric foil surfboard on a lake, set to the tune of John Denver's "Take Me Home, Country Roads." Pandering to Trump voters still then, Mark?

As CNBC tags it, it was a "Make America Weird Again" sort of moment, and it elicited the expected onslaught of mockery around the web.

"This is the stuff meme dreams are made of," as one commenter said.

"I saw it, so now you have to see it too. I'm sorry. I did not make the rules. Happy #July4th," said one Twitterer.

Another commenter noted that this could be seen as Zuckerberg celebrating Facebook's latest victory in an antitrust lawsuit — dismissed last week by a federal judge — that had been brought by 48 states' attorneys and the FTC. The dismissal sent Facebook's stock price shooting up, and the company's market cap over $1 trillion for the first time.

"When you get your antitrust lawsuit thrown about by a judge. Let's GOOOOO Zuck!" said the fan.

Anyway, this either was or was not Zuck's reaction to the suit, or to this recent New York Times piece about aggressive flag-waving and how use of the flag has become synonymous with Trumpism and the far right. That piece elicited a predictably appalled response from Fox News and several Republican congresspeople.

Watch if you must. Also, we know that Zuckerberg and wife Priscilla Chan purchased a big $59M compound on Lake Tahoe two years ago, but this video does not appear to have been shot on Lake Tahoe.

Related: Facebook's Market Cap Tops $1 Trillion for the First Time After Antitrust Case Is Dismissed