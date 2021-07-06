- Illegal fireworks sparked dozens of grass fires in Contra Costa County on Sunday, likely a three-alarm warehouse fire in Oakland, and a structure fire at Mission and Alemany in SF. Still this appeared to be a decline from illegal firework activity this time last year. [ABC 7]
- A 30-year-old man living in an RV in Santa Cruz turned himself in to police on Thursday and confessed to the killing of a woman. The 33-year-old woman was found in the RV, and Beau Joseph Paepke was arrested on suspicion of murder, violating a domestic violence order, and violating parole. [NBC Bay Area]
- A body washed ashore on Sunday afternoon on Pescadero State Beach in San Mateo County, and authorities are still trying to identify the person. The body of another man washed ashore at San Gregorio State Beach two days earlier. [Bay City News]
- Another heatwave is headed for parts of the Bay Area, but it looks to be mostly a mild one again for San Francisco, with temperatures peaking around 74 on Thursday. [Chronicle]
- An inmate firefighter fighting a blaze in the Sierra foothills on Sunday attempted an escape using a Cal Fire truck, but it got stuck in a ditch and he was caught. [Associated Press]
- Police in East Bay city of Pittsburg over the weekend seized a cache of illegal fireworks like M-1000s (and drugs) being sold out of an ice cream truck. [ABC 7]
- The Safeway at Church and Market has moved all shopping carts inside and attached long poles to them after 160 carts were recently stolen. [Hoodline]
- The official death toll at the Surfside, Florida condo collapse is up to 32, with 113 still unaccounted for. [CNN]
- The Bay Area's own Joey Chestnut has won yet another hot dog-eating contest. [Bay City News]
- The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, is self-isolating after reportedly coming in contact with a COVID-positive person. [CNN]