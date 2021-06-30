- A new Homeland Security bulletin suggests that domestic terrorists may seek to exploit the Fourth of July holiday and easing of public-health restrictions to target mass gatherings. The department says racially or ethnically motivated violent extremist-white supremacists have been sharing links to a document promoting the targeting of mass gatherings. [ABC News]
- Caitlyn Jenner is going on a statewide campaign bus tour for her doomed and frivolous campaign for governor if Newsom were to be recalled. [KRON4]
- Pride weekend crowds in Dolores Park left behind 3,000 gallons of trash, according to the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department. [Chronicle]
- The San Jose City Council on Tuesday approved new rules for gun owners surrounding insurance, and mandatory a fee for gun owners that would be used to offset costs of responding to gun incidents. [KTVU]
- A new study has found that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are likely to offer long-lasting protection from COVID and its variants. [KRON4]
- Francis Ford Coppola's two Sonoma wineries, Francis Ford Coppola Winery and the Virginia Dare Winery, are being acquired by Napa wine giant Delicato Family Wines, of Bota boxed wine fame. [Chronicle]
- A trans woman will be representing Nevada in the Miss USA pageant, a first for the pageant. [KABC]
- The official death toll in the Miami condo collapse rose to 16 overnight. [New York Times]
Photo: Jingda Chen