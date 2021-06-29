- A 34-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were shot in the Tenderloin Monday night, and the teenager was killed. The shooting happened on the corner of McAllister and Leavenworth streets near U.N. Plaza around 9:40 p.m., and the suspects have been described as two to four males in a sedan-type vehicle. [CBS SF]
- The new circus show at Club Fugazi (the former home of Beach Blanket Babylon) in North Beach has a name! It will be called Dear San Francisco: A High-Flying Love Story, tickets are on sale now, and previews begin September 22. [Hoodline]
- Governor Gavin Newsom today signed into law the $5.2 billion rent-relief program for low-income tenants, covering 100% of back rent from the pandemic to prevent evictions. [Examiner]
- Deputies with the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office are searching a heavily wooded area along the coast today for a burglary suspect who allegedly engaged in a shootout with officers last month. [CBS SF]
- A Marin man reportedly died Friday after hitting a deer on his Vespa on Lucas Valley Road. [SFGate]
- Another Scooter company bites the dust: Scoot's contract to operate in SF is not being re-upped in July because it apparently violated its agreement with the city and was using subcontractors without the SFMTA's express approval. [Chronicle]
- Pastry chef Christina Tosi's very popular New York City bakery Milk Bar, which has been offering shipping of its treats nationwide through its website, is now doing on-demand delivery through DoorDash on the Peninsula via a Redwood City ghost kitchen. [Chronicle]
