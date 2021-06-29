- The Willow Fire near Big Sur is now 73% contained. State parks in the area and the Tassajara Zen Mountain Center have all been spared any damage. [Mercury News]
- With the W.H.O. and several governments around the world now pushing people to continue wearing masks in public due to the Delta variant, L.A. County health officials are "strongly recommending" people to wear them indoors. The L.A. recommendation is not a mandate, and experts still say this is more about protecting the unvaccinated from being infected and creating new outbreaks. [Chronicle]
- Governor Gavin Newsom is suing the California Secretary of State Shirley Weber over the fact that his Democratic party affiliation won't appear on the recall ballot. Weber's office claims that Newsom's office missed a deadline for putting his party affiliation below his name. [KRON4]
- A firework turned into some kind of pipe bomb exploded in downtown Walnut Creek Monday night, and led to an arrest and a seizure of boxes of illegal fireworks. [CBS SF]
- The SFPD is seeking a serial car burglar who has been seen on cellphone video smashing windows and stealing tourists' belongings near the crooked part of Lombard Street. [KRON4]
- United Airlines is purchasing 270 new planes from Boeing and Airbus, the largest purchase by an airline in 10 years, and it could mean 4,000 new union jobs in the Bay Area alone. [SF Business Times]
- The condo board at Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida had been working on a special assessment for owners to pay for $15 million in urgently needed repairs to the building, including underground concrete work — and the story told in documents is one of extremely slow motion and arguments about money because of the committee nature of condo boards. [New York Times]
Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images