- For the second weekend in a row, an experienced swimmer has drowned in Lake Berryessa. A man drowned Sunday while trying to swim across the lake, and his friends witnessed the drowning. [Bay City News]
- "Safe and sane" fireworks are back on sale, legally, in some Bay Area cities, even though authorities warn that conditions are such that any fireworks are too dangerous and could spark a wildfire. [NBC Bay Area]
- Pride Sunday happened without a parade down Market Street, but there was a march down Polk Street and plenty of parties all over the Castro, Tenderloin, and SoMa. [CBS SF / NBC Bay Area]
- Californians are fueling an unprecedented wave of migration to Austin, Texas, and a subsequent housing boom there. [Chronicle]
- Police in Pinole arrested a man Saturday standing in a bank with a loaded Glock semi-automatic pistol concealed on his person, apparently waiting to make a deposit. [Bay City News]
- In refusing to hear a Virginia school board's appeal, the Supreme Court dealt a victory Monday to trans rights activists, leaving in place a lower court's ruling that a transgender bathroom ban was unconstitutional. [Associated Press]
Photo: Darwin Bell