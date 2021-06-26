- With COVID-19 restrictions dropping in SF, the renter's market is quickly evaporating as rents begin skyrocketing. A Zumper report now shows one-bedroom rents in San Francisco now sit at an average of $2.7K, which is a significant increase over May's reported figure; rents in Oakland and San Jose have also increased since California's reopening of around 5%. [KPIX]
- A car fire caused massive traffic back up on eastbound I-80 in San Francisco due to a Friday evening car fire. The car was filmed in flames near Bryant Street on-ramp near Oracle Park around 10 p.m. last night. [KRON4]
- The testing and vaccination efforts conducted in tandem by UCSF and the Latino Task Force were celebrated this week. Mayor Breed, on one of the many city officials at the "Thank You" event, added that the university and nonprofit "made something magical happen" and "every person— for the roles that you all played in this success, you should be so proud." [Mission Local]
- Nature is, in fact, healing — as evident by the wildlife returning to Bernal Heights Park. [Chronicle]
- The openings of Oakland's Dela Curo and Sundo now mean the East Bay city is a prime destination for black Japanese curries and fruit sandwiches. [Eater SF]
- An 11-year-old lion in a Sri Lanka zoo has contracted COVID-19.... signaling a worrying increase in animal infections of the Delta variant. [Mongabay]
- As the situation at Surfside grows more perilous — over 150 people are still unaccounted for after a 12-story condominium building collapsed earlier this week — new reports show that engineers warned of "major structural damage" as far back as 2018. [NYT/CNN]
Photo: Getty Images/Thomas Winz