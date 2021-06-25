- With an 81% vaccination rate among eligible residents, SF is set to close all its remaining mass vaccination sites by July 14. On Thursday, City officials announced they intend to close SF's last two high-volume vaccination sites — the locations at City College of San Francisco (CCSF) and Moscone Center South Clinic — by mid-July; the vaccination site at CCSF will close next Saturday, while the location at the Moscone Center South Clinic will shutter July 14. [SF Examiner]
- UC Berkeley intends to hold an in-person graduation ceremony for the class of 2020 at the Greek Theatre on August 29. The East Bay university will honor the graduating class of 2020 later this summer with an IRL ceremony after it was canceled last year amid the pandemic; graduates will be able to register for one of two ceremonies in the morning or evening on a first-come, first-serve basis. [Berkeleyside]
- Former SFist editor Brock Keeling published an op-ed in the Chronicle today — making a strong case that heterosexuals shouldn't participate in SF's Pride parade, but rather "join [police] officers on the sidelines." [Chronicle]
- Firefighter crews are responding to a two-alarm fire in Richmond. [KRON4]
- Pro tip: Bay Area residents can now go to the SFMOMA for free on the first Thursday of each month between 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.. [Mission Local]
- COVID-19 "brain fog" is real, the virus itself now found to cause inflammation in the skull — potentially leaving the infected feeling disorientated, confused, and/or forgetful. [ABC7]
- Over 80% of Alameda County residents (who qualify for a COVID-19 vaccine) have been vaccinated; the county has given some two million shots to date. [KPIX]
- This Sunday's Stern Grove Festival will feature food from Vegan Mob and Humphry Slocombe. [Eater SF]
- Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced earlier Friday to 22 1/2 years in prison for the murder of George Floyd. [Associated Press]
Image: Getty Images/Alexander Spatari