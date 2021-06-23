The owners of Four Barrel Coffee are expanding once more, and they're reportedly taking over the space being abandoned by 20th Century Cafe at Gough and Oak.

As Eater reported in April, pastry chef Michelle Polzine has decided to close her well-loved ode to Viennese and Eastern European cafe culture, following a tough year on multiple levels. (In addition to being treated for cancer early in the pandemic, she says she battled neighbors both over the presence of the homeless in her cafe's doorway during its months of closure, and the gate she had installed to keep them away.)

"San Francisco is not hospitable to small business owners," she said. "I love this city as a citizen. I still want to live here. But I no longer have any interest in owning a business here."

Now, as Eater reports, we have word of the new tenant at 198 Gough, and it's going to be called Loquat. The bakery-cafe is coming from Four Barrel partners Tal Mor and Jodi Geren, who are also partners in The Mill — but there's no word whether bread guy Josey Baker is involved in this, or if his bread will be.

Details about Loquat remain to be revealed — but apparently they are aiming for a fall opening.

Polzine, meanwhile, has been doing weekend to-go boxes of her bagel and pastry treats for several months, and the next day for pickups is June 26. The online store, which includes a bunch of natural wines, is low on stock, but more will be available for the last two Saturdays, July 3 and July 10. (You can only order for that week.)

And 20th Century Cafe may still live on as an occasional pop-up, so follow them on Instagram to catch wind of that.

Photo: Instagram