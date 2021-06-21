A shooting in Oakland on Saturday is being blamed on gang warfare, specifically an ongoing conflict with two gangs or groups from San Francisco.

As KPIX reports, the Saturday evening shooting that killed one man and injured eight other people is believed to be connected to members of warring gangs who traveled to Oakland from San Francisco. Around 10,000 people were gathered at Lake Merritt on Saturday for a Juneteenth celebration that was one of the first mass gatherings of the year in the city — and the first since pandemic restrictions have been lifted on public gatherings.

Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said Monday that his detectives are working with San Francisco police in order to identify multiple suspects. He confirmed that there was more than one shooter.

"We believe this was directly related to group and gang violence and group and gang violence not even connected to the city of Oakland," Armstrong said in a statement. "This appears to be group and gang violence related to the city of San Francisco."

JUST IN: Lake Merritt shooting that left one person dead and seven others injured appears to be gang-related, police say. https://t.co/VTsPCjdYgJ — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) June 21, 2021 Two Men Arrested After One Killed in Sextuple Shooting Near Lake Merritt @CitizenApp Brooklyn Ave & Lakeshore Ave Jun 19 6:34:14 PM PDT

Armstrong said that two individuals seen running from the scene were detained and found to be carrying weapons, but it was determined that they were not connected to the shooting — and they were just two "of many" who brought weapons to the festivities on Saturday.

The victims in the shooting ranged in age from 16 to mid-60s, with the deceased being a 22-year-old man.

Initial reports said that six people were wounded in addition to the deceased, but two more injured people would later seek treatment at local hospitals.

Some but not all of those hit by bullets were intended targets, said Oakland Police Lt. Leo Sanchez on Monday.

"This investigation is still in its early stages, but I think some of the individuals who were shot and are injured — including the individual who unfortunately passed away — I believe were targeted individuals. Those are the individuals who appear to have some gang or group connections with San Francisco," said Sanchez. "There are individuals also just part of the festivities, part of the gathering and caught up in crossfire as well."

Sanchez told reporters that no suspect has yet been identified, and police are still seeking the community's help in identifying those responsible.

Anyone with information, video or photos of this incident is encouraged to contact the OPD's Homicide Division at (510) 238-3821.

