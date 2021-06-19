- 20 people were rescued and 15 injured in an early Saturday morning apartment fire at 421 Leavenworth Street. San Francisco firefighters responded to the blaze that began around 6:25 a.m. today, which was altered to first responders after an individual ran up to a nearby police station in a panic; 22 fire units responded to the scene and 70 firefighters battled the blaze that was later under control by 8:20 a.m.; an investigation into the inferno has been started. [NBC Bay Area]
- Two people have died in separate SF shootings. One man was found suffering from gunshot wounds by Bayview SFPD officers around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, the victim was quickly transported to a nearby hospital where they later succumbed to their wounds; a second person — a 24-year-old man — was discovered at the 500 block of Eddy Street after police officers responded to a call of a potential shooting, and he was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. [KPIX]
- On Friday evening in Union City, a few dozen people — many of them friends and family members of the nine people killed at the VTA's San Jose rail yard three weeks ago — rallied to call for actions and legislations that could be put in place to prevent future mass shootings. [KTVU]
- The Flex Alert has been lifted, due to utility conservation efforts practiced by Californians — "we appreciate you," the California Independent System Operator tweeted out yesterday. [Twitter]
- At least three people were injured in an early morning shooting in downtown San Jose. [KRON4]
- Today's Juneteenth... though some of the world's largest carbon-polluting companies are still profiting from slave labor. [Mongabay]
- With temperatures slated to cool down this weekend, it's as good a time as any to take a day trip to Sacramento. [Hoodline]
- President Biden's 13-year-old German shepherd, Champ, has passed away. [NPR]
Photo: Courtesy of Twitter via @SFFDPIO