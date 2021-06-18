- The average asking rent for an apartment in San Francisco has risen an even 4% since May. Though the median rent for an apartment in SF presently sits at $3,175 per month, studios and other smaller living spaces only saw an uptick in rents of around 2%; alas, it appears "pandemic pricing" is quickly becoming a thing of the past. [Socketsite]
- Baltimore was the only city in the United States to have seen a larger exodus than San Francisco last year. 2020 Census Data shows that while San Francisco’s population shrank by 1.39% between July 1, 2019, and July 1, 2020, Baltimore's growth, however, declined by 1.42%; San Jose saw the third-largest decline in residences, seeing a 1.3% population shrinkage. [Chronicle]
- SF Folsom Street Foundry in SoMa, which will soon be under the control of new operators, is set to become a space that will serve artists as the city continues rebounding from the pandemic. [San Francisco Business Times]
- Matt Horn's beloved BBQ restaurant will soon see a taco trailer saddled next to it... one of two new businesses the pitmaster hopes to launch this summer. [Oaklandside]
- Did you know that Milk SF — the hushed cafe that suddenly came on the scene in the Mission District on Valencia Street near 14th — is a queer-owned, queer-friendly, nitro-latte cafe? [Mission Local]
- Due to rising temperatures, California's power grid has issued a Flex Alert for tonight from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., asking residents of the state to conserve energy whenever possible. [ABC7]
- An early Friday morning car crash wiped out the parklets at Aquitaine and The Boombox; no injuries were reported. [Hoodline]
- Despite that — with the swearing-in of Justice Amy Coney Barrett — the Supreme Court is grossly conservative-leaning, the court's liberal members are having a surprisingly good run, as evident by the decision to dismiss a recent challenge to the Affordable Care Act. [NYT]
