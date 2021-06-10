Getting “back to normal” is so close we can almost taste it, but with COVID-19 still a serious concern, it looks like Pride Month 2021 will have to be another lowkey affair.

But don’t worry – as fun as it is to lose yourself in a giant crowd at Pride parades of the past, we’ll be back there before we know it, and in the meantime, we can definitely still keep ourselves entertained and celebrate Pride the best way possible.

Here are five ways to show your Pride for the LGBTQIA+ community and for love being love, always. Don’t forget to pack a lighter.

Make Pride Signs + Pineapple Express Gummies

Pride Month is usually accompanied by worldwide demonstrations, parades, or marches in support of LGBTQIA+ rights. While the need to social distance may hold you back from joining these sorts of festivities, that doesn’t mean your voice can’t still be heard.

Get creative and have a Pride sign-making party with your closest friends. Have everyone bring markers, glitter, cardboard, and whatever else you need to bring your supportive visions to life – even if they’re just going to hang in your front window.

Make sure you and your guests have a healthy helping of PLUS’s Pineapple Express Gummies, a classic edible infused with one of the most classic strains out there.

2. Pride Dance Party + Sparkling Lemon Ginger

Another great way to show your Pride from home? Dance about it! Get a Pride playlist going with all of your favorite LGBTQIA+ artists, don an outfit that has you feeling like your best self, and dance your heart out.

An intense dance sesh is bound to make you sweat, so cool off with Wunder’s Sparkling Lemon Ginger, a blissful balance of delta-8 THC, delta-9 THC, and CBD.

3. Pride-Themed “Never Have I Ever” + King Louis

Along the chaotic lines of “Truth or Dare”, “Never Have I Ever” is the perfect way to get tipsy while also getting all of the tea on your companions.

For this version of the game, we’ve swapped general juicy questions for Pride-themed ones (ex: “Never have I ever kissed a stranger at Pride,” “Never have I ever been to a Pride parade,” etc.), and alcohol for weed.

Instead of taking a sip for ever “never” that you “have,” puff on some King Louis from Everyday for a hazy good time.

4. Host a Fashion Show + Dolce & Banana

In honor of the Emmy-award winning series Project Runway, host your very own design competition, complete with a fashion show to display everyone’s creations.

You can get as creative as you want with this: have everyone use random materials, or pick a theme, like “What Pride Means to You.”

As you’re judging all of the looks, puff on some of Foxy’s Dolce & Banana – because, fashion, duh.

5. Read Queer Literature + Desert Gold

This might not be as lit of an activity as you’re used to for Pride Month, but reading queer literature is one of the most powerful acts of understanding and educating yourself on queer issues.

There is an endless well of work from exceptional queer authors worldwide, like anything from this list. Personally, I’ll be dedicating my month to Armistead Maupin’s Tales of the City series.

Pair your reading sessions with LEUNE’s Desert Gold cartridge for a relaxing and cerebral sensation.

