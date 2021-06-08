Northern California's first Legoland Discovery Center opened today in Milpitas, and it comes with its own 4D cinema, hands-on workshops, and a miniaturized diorama of San Francisco and Bay Area landmarks that took 45 builders and 1.5 million bricks to construct.

You can see that "Miniland" version of local sites in the preview video below, but this place is more than just a museum with a lavish Lego retail shop. As Hoodline reports, it's billed as "the ultimate indoor Lego playground," and it encompasses 31,000 square feet at the Great Mall in Milpitas. There are play areas and a Duplo zone for younger kids, a meet-and-greet area with life-size Lego people to take photos with, and multiple things to see and do.

There's even a replica of San Francisco City Hall!

And Apple Park!

There's a racetrack where Lego builders can build vehicles and race against each other, and a continuously changing Build Challenge Circle where parents and kids can join in host-led activities, including Lego building challenges.

Basically, it's every Lego-obsessed kid's dream come true, and even probably a draw for many adults as well. So you can imagine the opening weeks are going to be pretty busy!

A quick search for timed-entry tickets shows that this week and the next several weekends already look sold out, but there are weekday slots available starting on Monday. Find yours here.