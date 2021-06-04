There's certainly been an uptick in new restaurant activity in recent weeks, with the June 15 big reopening day looming and with more Bay Area residents getting out and about, spending their money again.

Here's a roundup of news in brief that's come over the wires in recent days.

The Brixton is opening a third location, this time in the former Stacks space in Hayes Valley. Stacks, at the corner of Hayes and Octavia, never reopened after the first pandemic shutdown, while its owners maintain two other Stacks locations on the Peninsula. Enter Cow Hollow brunch spot The Brixton, which is set to capitalize on the already consistent brunching crowd in Hayes Valley — and take over this former brunch destination. The liquor license transfer is what tipped off Tablehopper, and so an opening is probably still months away. [Hoodline]

The former Firewood space on 18th Street in the Castro is becoming a new Italian restaurant, Vico Cavone. Aiming for a fall opening, co-owner Alessandro Raimondi tells Hoodline that he was inspired by the trattorias of downtown Napoli, so you can expect Neapolitan pizza and pasta on the menu. Raimondi has spent the last five years working at nearby Poesia, and Vico Cavone is being opened with two other partners, Sanaa Hams, and Giancarlo Esposito. [Hoodline]

The Sentinel has reopened downtown, along with next-door bar House of Shields. Beloved FiDi sandwich spot The Sentinel, which has stayed closed since last March, reopened Thursday, depriving SF of its delicious sandwiches no more. Also back open for drinks is House of Shields, in case you're looking to grab a drink downtown. Chef-owner of both spots, Dennis Leary (of the long-gone Canteen, RIP) tells Eater, "It’s about time — we might as well open. There’s fog on the mirror in terms of business, and my guys are ready to go in and feel productive." He adds, "It’s a bit of a calculated risk, but come June 15, if there’s a wave of euphoria, and people flood back downtown, which probably won’t happen, we’ll be ready." [Eater]

Torraku Ramen has opened a new location at Lombard and Van Ness. The former food truck, which opened its first brick-and-mortar location in the Design District over three years ago, has just opened a second location at 1449 Lombard. It's not clear if this is a replacement for a planned SoMa expansion at 921 Folsom, or an additional, which would mean there will be three Torraku Ramen locations once that one makes it open. In addition to ramen, Torraku also specializes in yaki soba, chicken katsu sandwiches, and donburi. [Tablehopper]

Go eat this thing: Cod tostadas at Otra. The new, upscale Mexican spot from the couple behind Son's Addition in the Mission just opened at 682 Haight Street, with both outdoor and ample indoor seating (in the former SushiRaw space). SFist told you about it back in April, and now we've tried it, and it's bomb. Everything was delicious, but you shouldn't pass up the al pastor platter, with pineapple-marinated pork and house-made tortillas; or the cod tostadas, topped with refried black beans, Fresno chiles, cabbage, and tomatillo salsa.

Top image: The Deluxe Burger at The Brixton via Instagram