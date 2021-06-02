Just in time for Pride Month, we have a new video going viral of an outraged white woman being escorted out of a hotel pool area in Sacramento after allegedly complaining about the fact that two women were publicly kissing with children present.

Now, we should preface this by saying we have no idea what transpired before the video was shot, and we have only the Instagrammer's description of events and this report by CBS Sacramento to go on. The incident took place Sunday at the Kimpton Sawyer hotel in Sacramento, and a rep for the hotel calls it an "unfortunate disagreement between guests" that was later resolved peacefully.

But according to witnesses and those in the pool, including one of the women who was yelled at by these other guests, a group of people were being affectionate in the hotel pool, but two women in the group who were kissing were the only ones approached by these two outraged mothers — who didn't want their children exposed to what was going on.

In the video seen below, people in the pool can be heard shouting, "Shame! Shame!" at the outraged people as they leave the pool area. CBS Sacramento reports that the complainants and the two kissing women were questioned by hotel staff about the conflict, and it looks like the "Karens" in question decided to pack up and leave.

A blond woman storms out and confronts the group for apparently calling them racist "for being white," and she says, "Fuck off!" while flipping off the camera.

One woman does not want to go quietly, and declares herself a "Jewish woman from New Jersey" who now lives in Oakland — when accused of being "suburban" she replies, "I live in Oakland, you fucking asshole."

This woman's name appears to be "Deb," according to the Starbucks cup in her hand, and to be more precise, she says to the people yelling "Shame!", "I have never met anyone like you guys. Are you kidding me? I have never been more embarrassed in my life for the human race. I am a Jewish woman from New Jersey, you’re a disgusting piece of shit."

It should be noted that the woman's children appear to still be nearby as she's swearing like a sailor.

She also pulls the "Do you have any children?" card, to which they reply that they don't want kids, and she throws in, "Good, 'cause you’d be a fucking terrible dad."

The Instagram poster is named Art Kaligos, and he writes, "This woman asked a female couple to stop kissing in a public pool because her kids were present. So we gave her the Cersei Lannister treatment while they were escorted out by security."

One of the women who was scolded for kissing, Domonique Veasley, told CBS Sacramento, "This is not okay anymore, it’s 2021." As she explains, "My initial reaction for the children was 'Oh yeah,' and then I was like 'You are asking me to stop being me.'"

The pandemic brought out a lot of white outrage about public-health orders and mask wearing, with a lot of Trump supporters and virus skeptics who wanted the world to know that they believed such orders violated their rights.

Now we're back to some good old-fashioned conflict between some libertine LGBT people living their lives and some more socially conservative moms who probably can't hang in your average boutique-hotel pool party situation anyway, children or no.

Fun stuff!