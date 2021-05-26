- State officials are withholding that $12 million from the San Francisco Unified School District for not complying with reopening requirements. The state superintendent sent a letter Tuesday telling the district that bringing high school seniors back one day before the May 15 deadline was not good enough. [KTVU]
- A new poll finds that support for recalling Governor Gavin Newsom has not grown since March. The recall may have qualified for the ballot, but support, which hovers around 40%, still breaks along party lines, and this is not a Republican state. [KRON4]
- Amazon is buying MGM, in the company's latest effort to expand its content offerings on Prime. MGM, one of the oldest studios in Hollywood, owns many older franchises including Robocop, The Pink Panther, and James Bond movies, as well as Shark Tank and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. [Associated Press]
- U.S. Marshals helped Antioch Police on Tuesday to arrest 19-year-old Michael Dwayne Fritz, the prime suspect in the May 12 fatal shooting of a 12-year-old girl. [CBS SF]
- Mosser Companies, the real estate investment firm, is being sued by a group of a tenants in Oakland who say they've been subjected to harassment that is meant to make them abandon rent-controlled apartments. [CBS SF]
- Did you miss the "super blood moon" lunar eclipse this morning? There are photos. [SFGate]
- The CDC confirms that the counties in the Bay Area are currently among the most vaccinated in the nation. [NBC Bay Area]
- Also, the CDC says that "breakthrough" COVID cases among the vaccinated remain very rare. [Associated Press]
Top image: Gov. Gavin Newsom at a press conference at The Unity Council on May 10, 2021 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)