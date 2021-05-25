- The SF Board of Supervisors voted on that Free Muni Pilot program, and it passed 7-4. The program still needs a second confirmation vote, and could still be vetoed by Mayor London Breed or shot down by the SFMTA board, who haven't loved the idea, but otherwise it would run from July to October. [Chronicle]
- The superintendent of SF Unified School District, Dr. Vincent Matthews, announced Tuesday that all schools in the district will return for full-time, in-person classes on August 16. [KTVU]
- One-bedroom rents went up this month in San Francisco, Oakland, and San Jose for the first time since the start of the pandemic. [Chronicle]
- A passenger on an Oakland-to-Houston Southwest flight who refused to comply with the mask mandate in February is being fined $9,000. [CBS SF]
- An Idaho couple, Lori and Chad Daybell, have been charged by a grand jury with murder in connection with the highly publicized killings of Lori's two children in some sort of doomsday cult sacrifice. [Associated Press]
- Zuni Cafe's decision to do away with tipping and pay servers a flat-rate hourly wage has cost them some experienced servers, but owner Gilbert Pilgrim believes they will be vindicated with this model in the end — by paying kitchen staff a living wage. [Eater SF]
- Larry Flint’s Hustler Club in Las Vegas is hosting a vaccine pop-up with "perks" for fully vaccinated guests. [KRON4]
- 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo opens up about the "million emotions" he had when management told him they'd be using their #3 draft pick to draft another quarterback. [CBS SF]
Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images