- A small wildfire between Windsor and Healdsburg erupted Saturday afternoon — but it was quickly contained. Initially reported around 1:40 p.m. yesterday, the relatively small fire caused massive traffic delays, burned a few vehicles, and charred at least one structure; nearly 60 firefighters from surrounding communities, Sonoma County, and Cal Fire were on-site at one point to gain control of the flames, where helicopters also made airdrops; Sonoma County saw three like-sized blazes yesterday, though the other two proved less destructive. [Press Democrat/NBC Bay Area]
- More than a dozen Bay Area churches held vigils Saturday to honor George Floyd ahead of the anniversary of his death. Next week will mark the one-year anniversary of his death in Minneapolis. [ABC7]
- This weekend saw another massive "Free Palestine'' protest — this time at Civic Center. Hundreds rallied in a diverse crowd, holding signs and chanting “Free, free Palestine,” as they walked from the Mission District to Civic Center Plaza Saturday afternoon; a ceasefire took effect Friday that paused 11 days of combat, but protesters in the demonstration said that more needs to be done to thwart future violence. [Chronicle]
- With museums and other venues opening up in Oakland, questions around mask-wearing and vaccine verification still persist. [Hoodline]
- Gas prices around the Bay Area continue to soar amid supply bottlenecks and an influx of summer travel. [KPIX]
- As the car-free JFK campaign gains more traction, another concern remains: How inclusive is access to Golden Gate Park? [SF Examiner]
- Slow Streets corridors throughout San Francisco continue to get colorful signage (that urges drivers to slow the f*ck down). [Mission Local]
- One of the keys to conserving Africa's biodiversity is quite simple: Help people understand the gravity of what it'll mean if we keep losing wildlife at the rate we are. [Mongabay]
- An Italian cable car fell early Sunday, killing 13 people. [Associated Press]
Image: Getty Images/latypova