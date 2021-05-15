- San Francisco police were informed of the whereabouts of an elderly man — who went missing a week ago — and is at his other home in Mexico. 82-year-old Roberto Solis was reported missing on May 7 from his residence in the 200 block of Eddy Street, but was tracked down by SF police at his other home in Mexico; Solis was considered "at-risk" based on his medical history. [KRON4]
- While another elderly Bay Area man didn't go missing this week, however, Oakland-resident Jose was violently attacked on his way home. Oakland police released pictures of the 80-year-old who was reportedly robbed and assaulted while returning to his west Oakland domicile; it's believed at least four men were involved in the assault, and Oakland police have assigned this case to an investigator [NBC Bay Area]
- The water crisis on the Oregon-California border "couldn't be worse." Federal regulators shut off irrigation water to farmers from a critical reservoir Friday, which will also stopped needed water rescources to dying salmon downstream and nearby wildlife refuges that harbor millions of migrating birds each year; Oregon’s Klamath County is experiencing its driest year in 127 years. [KPIX]
- The University of California has agreed to drop SAT and ACT scores from its admissions and scholarship process — marking a huge shift away from the decades-long high school tradition. [ABC7]
- Oakland-based chef Albert Ok would like to remind you that just because a dish has some echoes of Asian influence, it doesn't mean they're "Asian fusion." [Berkeleyside]
- An Israeli airstrike bombed a Gaze high-rise that housed media offices belonging to the Associated Press, Al Jazeera, and other news outlets. [NPR]
Image: Getty Images/tomograf