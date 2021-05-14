- Trader Joe’s has reportedly become the first major retailer to lift its indoor mask policy for fully vaccinated customers. But remember that the City and County San Francisco (for the time being) still requires you to "need a face covering to go into a store or business." [KRON4]
- Cal Fire crews battled a brush fire near San Mateo's Toyon Campground earlier this morning. Measuring less than an acre in size, the small inferno was contained relatively quickly after it was first reported at 6:08 a.m. Friday. [NBC Bay Area]
- A large cargo ship 50 miles off the coast of Monterey caught on fire Friday. It's unclear how the now-snuffed blaze began, but the twenty-four people who were on board the container ship at the time of the fire were not injured; the fire was called into the Coast Guard before 5 a.m., which prompted the military branch to send two helicopters and Cutter Sockeye crew to assist the situation; the vessel is set to dock at the Port of Oakland for assessment. [KPIX/KION]
- The Exploratorium is set to reopen July 1 — though the tactile dome the museum is famous for will still remain off-limits to the public. [Hoodline]
- Oakland’s Indigenous Red Market will return to Fruitvale for in-person happenings starting next month. [Oaklandside]
- After what's felt like an eternity, the "boat tram" streetcar on the F-Line returned Friday — ribbon-cutting ceremony and all. [Hoodline]
- Make it a gastronomic mission to try some of the best Katsu sandwiches San Francisco has to offer this weekend. [Eater SF]
