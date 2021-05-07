- The American College of Rheumatology — which was slated to be SF's largest convention in 2021 — has officially been canceled. The Moscone Center-held event would have drawn 16,000 people to the city in November; it's estimated that the happening would’ve brought $30M in tourism to the city. [ABC7]
- Disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is set to go on trial this summer; Holmes appeared walking out of a federal court in San Jose earlier this week. [KRON4]
- Valencia Street, from 14th to 24th Street, will be “all lit up” for the first time tonight; expect appearances by the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence and mariachi bands. [Mission Local]
- All Contra Costa County-run vaccination sites will now allow walk-ins. [NBC Bay Area]
- The owner of The Red Door Catering in West Oakland launched the Black Culinary Collective (BCC) this week; the BCC will provide access to commercial-grade kitchens and financial opportunities for Black culinary entrepreneurs. [Oaklandside/The Bold Italic]
- Starting May 21, Yosemite climbers will need to secure free permits before they can attempt multi-day climbs on El Cap, Half Dome, the Leaning Tower, and other big climbs in the area. [KPIX]
- Mother's Day is right around the corner — so treat the woman who gave birth to you with an "iconic" San Francisco cake. [Eater SF]
Image: Getty Images/f11photo