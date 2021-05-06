Caitlyn Jenner, the newly declared candidate for California governor and the Phyllis Schlafly of the trans community, is already being pilloried on social media for comments she made during a pointless interview with Sean Hannity on Wednesday.

Much like her former hero Donald Trump, Caitlyn loves when Fox News calls. So in between polishing her Austin-Healey and flat-ironing her hair, she made time for an interview with Hannity on Wednesday night. She spent the interview chuckling with Sean about how stupid liberals are, and when they got on the subject of the homeless, she made the first in what will surely be a parade of hilarious gaffes as she attempts a run for political office.

"My friends are leaving California," Jenner said, moving quickly to mentioning the fact that she has a private airplane hangar. "My hangar, the guy right across, he was packing up his hangar and I said, where are you going? And he says, 'I'm moving to Sedona, Arizona, I can't take it anymore. I can't walk down the streets and see the homeless.'"

Caitlyn Jenner to Hannity: "My friends are leaving California. My hangar, the guy right across, he was packing up his hangar and I said, where are you going? And he says, 'I'm moving to Sedona, Arizona, I can't take it anymore. I can't walk down the streets and see the homeless'" pic.twitter.com/Z1WbBBQXq7 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 6, 2021

Naturally, by Thursday morning, "Sedona" was trending on Twitter.

Caitlyn won't be able to help herself when it comes to anecdotes like this, because a) she is not very bright, and b) she lives a life of extreme privilege and left the realm of real-people reality sometime a few decades ago.

Her entering the race for governor in a recall election that a majority of Californians do not want — but still have to pay for — is purely an act of ego and a pitfall of having more money than sense. She gets to be on TV and to trend on Twitter again, shortly after the curtain call of Keeping Up With the Kardashians and three years after she figured out that Trump wasn't great for trans people.

But neither is she! As she already said when she got buttonholed by TMZ on her morning run last weekend, she doesn't believe trans girls should be allowed to play on girls' sports teams in California. In other words, had she figured out she was trans as a teenager instead of in her golden years, she would not have allowed herself to be an Olympic athlete. "It's an issue of fairness," she says.

I didn’t expect to get asked this on my Saturday morning coffee run, but I’m clear about where I stand. It’s an issue of fairness and we need to protect girls’ sports in our schools.https://t.co/YODLDQ3csP — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) May 1, 2021

MSNBC had trans pundit and activist Charlotte Clymer on to give her reactions to the Caitlyn interview, and she didn't hold back. (She also live-tweeted the whole thing.)

"Every marginalized community has members that work against the equality of that community," Clymer said, in comments that were also repeated by the Mercury News. "Every community has that. For trans folks, Caitlyn Jenner is the Phyllis Schlafly of the trans community."

Schlafly was the prominent anti-feminist women's advocate who campaigned against the Equal Rights Amendment in the 1970s, and she was at the center of the fictionalized, Emmy-nominated 2020 Hulu series Mrs. America.

Last night on @TheReidOut, the brilliant @JoyAnnReid asked me what I think about Caitlyn Jenner, and I definitely gave her a clear answer to that question. pic.twitter.com/gmBXp8HgAY — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) May 5, 2021

Clymer has been pointing out much of Jenner's bullshit on Twitter in the last 48 hours, including the fact that she's apparently flip-flopped on the trans girls in sports issue. Jenner said in an interview just last year that she supported letting trans girls play on sports that align with their gender identity — which leads one to wonder how much she's picking and choosing stances based on cues from the Republican Party.

Clymer also surmises that Jenner could be being used by the party as a pawn in the culture wars, and she may be getting paid to do so.

"Folks, I'm telling you: this is all a grift set up by the Republican Party," Clymer said, in comments after the Hannity interview. "They see Caitlyn Jenner as a useful pawn for their anti-trans nonsense, and in exchange, she gets to increase her brand. And I sure wouldn't be surprised if there's money involved."

Interestingly, though, Hannity, who has been vocally critical of using people's chosen pronouns, decided to refer to Jenner as "she" during this interview.

Previously: Caitlyn Jenner Makes Run For Governor Official Even Though Newsom Isn't Getting Recalled