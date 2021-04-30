- Almost all adults in the 94707 zip code of North Berkeley and Palo Alto’s 94304 postal code have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. A report from ABC7 shows that among the Bay Area metropolitans, these two neighborhoods exist well above the average regarding the percentage of adults who've received a COVID-19 vaccine; by comparison, between 20% and 70% of adults in any one San Francisco neighborhood have reportedly been fully or partially inoculated against the novel disease. [ABC7]
- Alamo Drafthouse's New Mission Cinema is expected to reopen this summer. After shuttering for months — the Texas-based movie theatre company having now also filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy — the beloved upscale movie theatre chain will open its Mission District location again in July; the exact date, however, remains TBD. [Hoodline]
- These five very cute, very adorable kittens were rescued out of a car engine compartment by Brentwood firefighters. [KPIX]
- Camping chairs and large tents are becoming a new normal for Oakland school students amid the pandemic. [Oaklandside]
- Though people 16 years and older are eligible to receive the current roster of vaccines, it may not be until later this summer that a shot suitable for people 12 years and older is available. [Chronicle]
- San Jose's Happy Hollow Park & Zoo recently saw the birth of two white ruffed lemurs — members of a critically endangered species. [Hoodline]
- Otra, an upcoming Lower Haight Mexican eatery (which will feature tortillas and tamales made from fresh masa dough, as well as mezcal cocktails), is expected to open later next week. [Eater SF]
- Cultura y Arte Nativa de las Americas will host a bicycle ride-out this Sunday ahead of Cinco de Mayo. [Mission Local]
