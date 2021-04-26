- A joint statement released Sunday from eight Bay Area counties says locals of the region will soon have access to J&J COVID-19 vaccines. The counties — including the City of Berkeley — announced Sunday the single-shot vaccine will be available as early as this week for some denizens of the area, citing that "all vaccines are proven to be highly effective at preventing hospitalization or death from COVID-19, and people who are fully vaccinated are also much less likely to be contagious or transmit the virus to someone else." [KPIX]
- Re: J&J vaccines, a new UCSF report showed that one Bay Area man got a blood clot after receiving the single-shot vaccination. Mind you though, there were less than 20 recorded cases of the rare blood clotting condition by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from the roughly 7 million Johnson & Johnson shots administered; the Bay Area man is described as being in his early thirties and having experienced the blood clot in his legs; he's since recovered. [Chronicle]
- Thomas Wolf, one of San Francisco's most ardent voices in the city's battle against drug addiction and homelessness, was featured in the New York Times today. "What I’m pushing for is an urgency for the city to expand and promote drug treatment for people,” Wolfe said to the newspaper, adding that San Francisco "[needs] to take [City programs] a step further and get [the addicted] off the street.” [NYT]
- SF Pride named African American Art & Culture Complex directors Melonie and Melorra Green as the event's 2021 Grand Marshals. [Hoodline]
- Another early-morning 2.6M tremor shook parts of the East Bay on Monday. [KRON4]
- The water levels at Sonoma Points have reached historic lows — an ominous sign of the wildfire season to come. [KPIX]
- And here are the winners from last night's 93rd Academy Awards ceremony. [CNN]
Image: Getty Images/JasonDoiy