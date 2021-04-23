- About 6,500 PG&E customers lost power in San Francisco Thursday night due to an unknown cause. The outages affected the Sunset, Outer Sunset, and Golden Gate Heights neighborhoods, and power came back on at 11:15. [Chronicle]
- A new statewide study finds that many essential workers were not given adequate protections from COVID infections, and many feared retaliation for speaking up. 45 percent of those surveyed said they kept quiet despite lack of proper protocols, and many were unable to physically distance or quarantine when necessary for fear of losing their jobs. [Mission Local]
- The Oakland Coliseum vaccination site is temporarily switching to drive-up only, apparently because not enough people were using the "Pedestrian Village" option. Walk-up appointments will resume on May 3. [ABC 7]
- Danville police officer Andrew Hall, currently on administrative leave for shooting 32-year-old homeless man Tyrell Wilson last month, turned himself in Thursday to face charges filed by the DA this week in a 2018 shooting. [ABC 7]
- A Department of Justice investigation has found that Alameda County's Santa Rita Jail has violated the Constitution and Americans with Disabilities Act by failing to provide adequate services for the mentally ill. [KRON 4]
- Activists are working to get more people vaccinated in the South Bay's hard-hit Latinx community. [NBC Bay Area]
- San Francisco police have seen a dramatic rise in the number of so-called "ghost guns" confiscated in arrests — these are untraceable guns typically assembled from parts bought online — and the trend is linked to a rise in shootings. [Examiner]
- President Biden has withdrawn a Trump administration plan to restrict trans people's access to homeless shelters. [New York Times]
- The Oakland Zoo has just welcomed a new male reticulated giraffe. [NBC Bay Area]