An altercation in the Castro Wednesday night led to gunshots ringing out, alarming neighbors and people out on the otherwise quiet night.

A gathering of several dozen people at the corner of 18th and Castro had been going on for several hours when an argument broke out between at least two women. According to the SFPD, one female suspect became verbally and physically confrontational with one female victim.

The 39-year-old victim tells police that she approached a group of people in the gathering and began talking with them, and then she was approached by the suspect who punched her, knocking her to the ground. The suspect then reportedly kicked the victim while she was on the ground, and another individual intervened to stop the assault.

But during the altercation, according to a witness, a second suspect discharged a firearm. SFPD officers say they found a shell casing near 18th and Castro.

The suspects fled the scene, and the victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries — though no one was reportedly hit by gunfire.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the incident, and anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444, or you can text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.

Steven Bracco contributed reporting to this piece.

Photo: Nicholas G./Yelp