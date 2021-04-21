- A mass vaccination clinic in Napa County, at the Meritage Resort and Spa, went from seeing crowds of people clamoring for vaccines to a steep drop-off in demand. This week, the site has thousands of available appointments and is now taking walk-ins. [Chronicle]
- Governor Gavin Newsom will be giving a speech Wednesday to address the coming drought crisis in California. Newsom will announce some state actions to "bolster California’s resilience to drought and support vulnerable communities, local economies and ecosystems." [KTVU]
- A Filipino tanker engineer was found guilty Tuesday of discharging oily bilge water from a ship called the Zao Galaxy into San Francisco Bay in February 2019. [CBS SF]
- A San Rafael man was arrested and charged with attempted murder after allegedly attacking his roommate and her daughter with an axe Monday night. [KRON4]
- After criminal charges were filed Tuesday against PG&E in Sonoma County stemming from the 2019 Kincade Fire, federal prosecutors say that these charges represent a violation of the utility's probation in the 2010 San Bruno gas explosion. [NBC Bay Area]
- A cold front will likely bring soaking rains to much of the Bay Area on Sunday and Monday, but it's not a "drought buster" as they say. [CBS SF]
- President Joe Biden is addressing the nation today to mark his first 100 days in office and the accomplishment of his goal of getting 200 million vaccine shots administered by this time. [KRON4]
