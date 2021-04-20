- Court filing by San Luis Obispo prosecutors allege that the body of Kristin Smart — which still has not been located — was once buried under the back deck of Ruben Flores's home, and was recently moved. Flores, the 80-year-old father of 44-year-old accused murderer Paul Flores, is accused of being an accessory after the fact, and prosecutors say they know where the body was moved, and so must Ruben Flores. [KRON4]
- A group of Wisconsin newspapers has filed suit against Facebook and Google claiming the company's monopoly on digital advertising threatens their existence and violates antitrust law. The lawsuit, which joins about a dozen similar complaints filed by newspaper publishers across the country, claims that Google illegally conspired with Facebook to engage in anti-competitive conduct. [CBS SF]
- Following today's verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial, Minnesota prosecutors will now focus on the trial of the other three police officers who participated in the fatal arrest of George Floyd. [Reuters]
- Marin County was denied its move to the state's "Yellow" tier today, and the county health officer blames spring breakers returning home. [Chronicle]
- PG&E was arraigned in a Sonoma County courtroom today on 33 criminal counts for its role in the Kincade Fire that burned in late 2019. [CBS SF]
- New data finds that there's been a pandemic baby bust, not a baby boom, across the Bay Area, and births are down in all local counties but one. [ABC 7]
- The large, almost perpetually vacant restaurant space behind the Ferry Building, once known as the World Trade Club, may be hitting the market again for a new tenant in the near future. [SF Business Times]
- Netflix's subscriber growth, which obviously boomed last year, has slowed down according to its Q1 earnings report, but its financials still beat Wall Street expectations. [SF Business Times]
Photo: James Hoey