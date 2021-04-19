- Vandals in Santa Rosa targeted the former home of a defense witness in the Derek Chauvin trial, smearing it with animal blood early Saturday. It was the previous home of Barry Brodd, a former Santa Rosa police officer who has not worked for the department since 2004 and left California years ago, and who testified last week that Minneapolis officers acted with "objective reasonableness" in their use of force against George Floyd. [Chronicle]
- San Franciscans continue to be spending more time at home than residents of any other metropolitan area in the country, as things begin to open back up. Not everyone is vaccinated, and San Franciscans are still spending about 20% less time away from their homes than they were in early 2020, according to cellphone mobility data. [Chronicle]
- Dr. Anthony Fauci said he expects the U.S. will resume using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine by Friday with "some restrictions" on its use. [Associated Press]
- The Oakland Unified School District has reached an agreement to return to full-time, in-person learning in the fall, but the teachers remain unhappy about schools reopening this week for part-time, in-classroom learning. [KTVU]
- Santa Clara County just made thousands of new vaccine appointments available late Sunday, but San Mateo County continues to struggle with supply issues. [KTVU]
- An experienced skydiver died in Lodi on Saturday after her parachute became tangled on the way to the ground. [Fox 40]
- A 21-year-old Santa Rosa man was arrested on suspicion of DUI and vehicular homicide following a horrific head-on collision in Petaluma on Saturday. [CBS SF]
- Two people died in a Tesla in a fiery Saturday night crash in Texas in which authorities believe no one had been sitting in the driver's seat. [Associated Press]
- A new study has found that the Supreme Court, in the text of its opinions, has been taking an increasingly dim view of the news media in recent years. [New York Times]
- Median home prices are soaring around the Bay Area, and early April sales volume for homes has topped pre-pandemic levels. [SF Business Times]
Photo by Eirik Uhlen on Unsplash