- An ignorant Twitter troll commented that prices at La Cocina's new Municipal Marketplace are too high — and the nonprofit was not having it. "Hell exists in many forms [right now], but not in this place," reads part La Cocina's response to the Twitter user, adding that $16 will get you at least three tacos from vendor Mi Morena; Tiffany Carter, the chef-owner of Boug Cali in the Marketplace, perhaps put is best: "What makes the marketplace gentrified when you have a market full of immigrants, and a Black woman from the Bayview?” [Eater SF]
- All but one of California's eleven industry sectors added jobs in March. Following a second straight month of job growth, the state added 119,600 new jobs in March — signalling signs of recovery (how ever slow it may seem). [KRON4]
- The Mrs. Dalloway’s bookstore in Berkeley is for sale. The 17-year-old "literary and garden arts'' East Bay stape is for sale; owners Ann Leyhe and Marrion Abbott are each in their late 60s and believe it's time to move on — having made it clear that the store has not only has survived during the pandemic, but is seeing a record-number of business. [Berkeleyside]
- After a harangue of sexual assault allegations made against Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli, the "prince" of Wine Country is stepping back from his mayoral post. [ABC7]
- Taking cues from Moms 4 Housing, a homeless activist occupied an empty hill in East Oakland (that apparently is unsafe to be developed on) this week to ask the question: ‘"Where do we go?" [Oaklandside]
- Chrissy Tegan lasted just three weeks off Twitter after announcing her departure from the social media platform in March. [Mercury News]
- Volkswagen-backed battery startup QuantumScape is planting firm roots in San Jose, having recently leased a nearly 200,000 square foot production site off Automation Way. [Hoodline]
- The Covid-19 pandemic has brought challenging times for many in the food industry — but it's also lent some, like this Bay Area mom, the opprotunity to pull the trigger and start their own businesses. [The Bold Italic]
