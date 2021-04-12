Three people had to be rescued from a rip current on Sunday afternoon at Ocean Beach, and all three survived without serious injury.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. when an adult and two preteen boys decided to go for a swim. Despite there being no high surf advisory, Ocean Beach remains a terrible place to try to swim and people get caught by rip currents and sneaker waves all the time, often requiring rescue.

As Bay City News reports, Ocean Rescue, the lifeguard unit of the National Parks Service, happened to be on patrol and saw the three in distress. They were quickly rescued, according to SF Fire Department spokesperson Lt. Jonathan Baxter.

Baxter said that this was a close call, and he relayed that "One of the preteen boys said, 'I thought I was going to die.'"

The SFFD says that everyone should avoid ever going in the water at Ocean Beach due to frequently dangerous and unpredictable conditions.

Also over the weekend, on Saturday, SFFD rescuers conducted a rescue in the Bay, when a kite surfer ended up stuck in the water near the St. Francis Yacht Club.

BAY RESCUE



AREA OF ST FRANCIS YACHT CLUB-- ADULT KITE SURFER RESCUED BY #SFFD AND WILL BE OKAY -- INCIDENT CLOSED pic.twitter.com/ft8iJkRoUZ — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) April 11, 2021



Photo: Andreas Strandman